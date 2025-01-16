FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
MBLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY
Mobileye Global Profile
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.