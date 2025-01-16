FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

A number of research firms have commented on MBLY. UBS Group lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

