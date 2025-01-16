FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4,217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 67.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.59). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

