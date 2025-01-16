FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.