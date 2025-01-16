FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

