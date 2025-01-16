FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Grail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Insider Transactions at Grail

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,243.54. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grail Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.