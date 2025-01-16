FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,070 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

NYSE EDR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

