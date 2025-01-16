FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 443.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

