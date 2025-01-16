FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 130.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

