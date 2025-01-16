FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $33,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 727.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

