FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $42,000 Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 62.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth about $5,400,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

