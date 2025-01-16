FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $44,000 in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,261,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 962,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %
EPIX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 7,879,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $12,055,761.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
