FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $315,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

