FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNED opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

