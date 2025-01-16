FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.02%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

