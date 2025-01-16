FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,799 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.13.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

