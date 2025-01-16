FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Wrap Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 57.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.59%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

