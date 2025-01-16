FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.