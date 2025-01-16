FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 220 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in FOX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FOX by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

