FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 249 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,108 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

