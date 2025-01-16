FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -267.43 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

