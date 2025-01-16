FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,357,000 after purchasing an additional 963,892 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,153,000 after buying an additional 254,540 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after buying an additional 200,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,616,000 after acquiring an additional 162,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.8 %

HCC opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

