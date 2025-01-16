FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

