FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:FOCT opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $573.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

