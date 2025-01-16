General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after buying an additional 1,376,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,945,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,307,612,000 after purchasing an additional 943,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 117.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 858,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $265.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $247.36 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

