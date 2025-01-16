GG Group Ventures LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GG Group Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

