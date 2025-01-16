Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions and Earnings Reporting Plans for Q1 2025

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) recently released an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing key updates on January 14, 2025. The company announced in a press release, exhibit 99.1, that its board of directors declared monthly cash distributions for January, February, and March 2025 for its common stock and 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

For the Common Stock, each share will receive a cash distribution of $0.165 for each of the stated months, with specific payment dates and record dates detailed in the filing. This totals $0.495 for the quarter. Gladstone Capital also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) for its common stockholders.

Regarding the 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (unlisted), each share will receive $0.130208 for the same months, totaling $0.390624 for the quarter. The company included detailed payment dates and record dates for these distributions in the announcement.

The filing further indicated plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024. Gladstone Capital plans to announce these earnings after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Investors can join the call by dialing (866) 424-3437.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until February 19, 2025, accessible by dialing (877) 660-6853 with the playback conference number 13750254. The live audio broadcast will also be available online at the company website, with archived content for further reference.

For any inquiries or questions regarding the earnings release, investors can contact [email protected]. Gladstone Capital Corporation, a publicly traded business development company investing in debt and equity securities predominantly in secured first and second lien term loans for lower middle-market businesses in the US, invites investors to learn more about its activities on its website.

For further investor relations inquiries, interested parties can visit the website at www.gladstonecompanies.com or reach out via phone at (703) 287-5893.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

