Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. Enters into Agreements for Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement**

On January 10, 2025, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) has finalized agreements with institutional and accredited investors for a significant transaction. The Company, in conjunction with certain investors (referred to as the “Purchasers”), has reached a securities purchase agreement for the sale of a total of 7,544,323 shares of common stock at a price of $0.5302 per share in a Registered Direct Offering. Additionally, the Purchasers will receive corresponding warrants to purchase up to 7,544,323 shares of Common Stock. This transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $4 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering costs.

The issuance of these shares is made in compliance with the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and will involve a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The warrants issued, along with associated shares, were done so under an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The warrants accompanying this offering will be exercisable upon stockholder approval, have an exercise price of $0.5302, and a five-year expiration period post-stockholder approval. The company has committed to submitting a registration statement within 20 days of the Purchase Agreement to cover the resale of the warrant shares, with efforts to have it declared effective by the SEC in 120 days post the offering’s closure.

Furthermore, the Offering will allow the Company to address its debt obligations and bolster its working capital. The transaction is slated to conclude around January 14, 2025.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the Placement Agent for this Offering, with financial terms outlined in the engagement agreement existing between the parties. Additionally, a legal opinion from Pryor Cashman LLP regarding the share issuance and Registered Direct Offering is included as an exhibit.

Concurrently with this offering, on January 10, 2025, the Company entered into exchange agreements with holders of certain warrants (June Holders) and undertook amendments with existing warrant holders (Existing Holders) to optimize its capital structure and align it with its future strategic goals.

The Company looks to propel its growth trajectory through initiatives aimed at fortifying its financial standing and advancing its operational capabilities in line with long-term objectives.

This article contains forward-looking statements and involves risks and uncertainties. For further details, direct references to the 8-K filing and its attached exhibits can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Edgar database.

