Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

