Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $61.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $54.51 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

