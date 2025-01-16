Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 612.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enfusion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TenCore Partners LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.38.

In other Enfusion news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $259,340.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,036.83. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,491.26. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,041 shares of company stock worth $597,367. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

