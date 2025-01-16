HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,548,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $306.34 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $276.50 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average of $353.44.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

