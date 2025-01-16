Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

