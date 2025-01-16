Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

