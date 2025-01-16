ICF International to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings on February 27, 2025

On January 14, 2025, ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced its plans to unveil the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the market closes on February 27, 2025. The company is scheduled to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the outcomes for the quarter and year concluding on December 31, 2024. Detailed instructions on how to join the conference call can be found in the attached press release marked as Exhibit 99.1.

During this impending financial discussion, ICF International, Inc. is expected to provide insights into its performance across the mentioned periods, shedding light on various operational aspects and financial metrics.

Additionally, as per the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company also disclosed that the Press Release dated January 14, 2025, serves as Exhibit 99.1 related to the upcoming earnings report.

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol “ICFI.” The company is headquartered at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, Virginia, 20190. For further inquiries, the company can be contacted at (703) 934-3000.

