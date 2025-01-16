IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.63.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $422.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

