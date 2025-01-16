Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $76.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. Incyte has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock valued at $839,711. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $770,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $433,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $3,292,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

