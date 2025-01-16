Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IR opened at $90.54 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

