Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 285,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

