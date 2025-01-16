Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

