International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $110.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

