Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.