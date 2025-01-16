Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period.

QQQM opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.86 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

