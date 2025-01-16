iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

