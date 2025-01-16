iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 91,686 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 346,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 47,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.