iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,059,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 52,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

