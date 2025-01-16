iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

