iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $153.55.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.