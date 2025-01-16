J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $192.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.78.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $173.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

