Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 40.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $280,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,776.56. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,689 shares of company stock worth $8,527,871 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $158.25 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $159.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

