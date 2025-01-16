Jane Street Group LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 545,446 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 234,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

